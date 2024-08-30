Lake house once owned by Titanic survivor goes up for sale

The 5,600-square-foot home once owned by someone who lived through one of history’s most-famous maritime disasters recently went up for sale in New Hampshire.

The asking price for the 125-year-old, two-story house and its 3.82-acres near Moultonborough’s Squam Lake stands at $9.5 million.

The property had not made an appearance on the real estate market in about 100 years prior to this instance of it going up for sale. Its listing with Joe and Jaci Dussault of Dussault Real Estate was first reported Aug. 17 by The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal identified its current owners as descendants of industrialist John J. Evans. Prior to the Evans family, it had reportedly belonged to Richard Beckwith, who survived the Titanic disaster.

The Titanic sank in 1912, leading to the deaths of some 1,500 people that it was transporting across the Atlantic at the time.

Beckwith’s wife and his step-daughter also made it out of the Titanic disaster, according to The Journal. The 1997 film "Titanic" reportedly may have drawn some inspiration from his step-daughter’s relationship with another survivor.

"Richard Beckwith had the house built and sold it to the Evans family in the late 1920s," Jaci Dussault confirmed Friday to FOX Business. "The house was built in 1899."

Factors like sharing ownership of the lakefront shingle-style home and only being able to stay at it four months out of the year factored into the Evans family making the move to now part ways with it, according to The Journal. The $9.5 million property reportedly has the potential to notch a local sales record.

Its listing describes the property as a "rare find for the discerning buyer who will embrace the opportunity to own a piece of history and create lasting memories for generations."

The uninsulated, unheated home comes replete with eight bedrooms. It includes three full-bathrooms and one half-bath.

It "features a large open living area anchored by three fireplaces," the listing said.

On the outside of the home, there is a wraparound porch that the listing described as "ideal for hosting social gatherings and story-telling sessions."

The property hosts a dock and boathouse right on Squam Lake, among other outdoor features. In total, the lot provides 964 of lake frontage, according to the listing.

The lake itself sprawls nearly 6,800 acres.

A fact sheet published by Moultonborough said the town boasts more shoreline – 89 linear miles – than any other in the Granite State thanks to its proximity to multiple bodies of water.

Homes in the Moultonborough area had median asking prices of $789,000 in July, according to Realtor.com.