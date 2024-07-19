TV host Phil Donahue and actress Marlo Thomas' former $27M Connecticut home could set sale record

A waterfront mansion that once belonged to a famous couple is up for grabs in Westport, Connecticut, and its eight-figure price tag could break a local record.

The current owners are looking to fetch $27.5 million for the massive shingle-style colonial home and its nearly 6.6-acre lot on the Long Island Sound, its listing with Leslie Clarke of real estate firm Compass showed.

The estate has been under its current ownership for roughly eleven years, property records show. Before that, former "Donahue" host Phil Donahue and "That Girl" star Marlo Thomas called it home, according to Mansion Global.

LAURENE POWELL JOBS REPORTEDLY SNAGS SAN FRANCISCO PROPERTY IN RECORD $70M DEAL

Clarke told FOX Business the Hollywood couple "built the home in 2007, and the current owners did spectacular renovations" with architecture firm Roger Ferris + Partners.

It is poised to potentially outdo the longtime $25 million record for Westport at its current price, according to Mansion Global.

The property’s $27.5 million price tag would bring its future buyer more than 11,400 square feet of living space in the main house. Five bedrooms, including two in a separate guest wing, and 5½ bathrooms.

Image 1 of 2

Inside, the main living room, sun room and kitchen "all pour out onto the gorgeous south-facing patio through endless walls of windows & French doors," according to the listing.

The listing also highlighted entertaining-friendly amenities, such as a cocktail room, butler’s pantry and catering prep room.

JOHN DEERE CEO PUTS 80-ACRE HORSE FARM UP FOR SALE

The property comes with a tennis pavilion and court. It has proximity to a golf course, health club, library, park and multiple schools as well, the listing indicated.

Image 1 of 2

The piece of Westport real estate has been listed for sale for less than two weeks.

Westport is part of the wealthy section of Connecticut that is often referred to as the "Gold Coast." The town has roughly 25,700 people that live there all year, its website reported.

WHITE HOUSE REPLICA MANSION AUCTION CANCELED, BUT YOU CAN STILL BUY IT

There were a few other multimillion-dollar homes in the area, albeit priced lower than the property as of Friday evening. For example, there was one seeking $13.5 million, another priced at $12.25 million and two in the ballpark of $7 million, among others, according to listings on Redfin.

The current record for all Connecticut home sales is $138.8 million.