Illinois mansion sitting on Lake Michigan shore seeks $35M

A Lake Michigan mansion and its eight-figure asking price may set a new record for the region.

The 22-room home nicknamed "Windsor House" and the 2.3 acres that accompany it in Winnetka, Illinois, scored the title of the "highest-priced residential listing in the Chicago metro area" as it hit the market, Christie’s International Real Estate said last week.

Its asking price has been set at $35 million.

Jena Radnay of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate privately listed the property on behalf of the owner, identified as former Goldman Sachs executive Muneer Satter. It was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The home has belonged to just a handful of families since its construction in 1929, starting with Popular Mechanics’ Henry Haven Windsor Jr., according to Christie’s International Real Estate.

Its sprawling interior has seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. It has two family rooms on the main floor, including one designed to look tropical.

The fully-restored home is replete with "ornate moldings, parquet floors, crystal chandeliers, stained-glass windows, limestone and marble fireplace surrounds, and French doors opening to terraces with breathtaking lake views," according to the real estate firm.

It also boasts multiple spaces geared towards recreation and hobbies, such as a media room, music room and reading room, Christie’s International Real Estate said.

Radnay described the property as the "most significant lakefront estate to be offered in Illinois" and a "true gem in the pinnacle town of Winnetka" in a press release. Overall, more than 12,700 people reside within the town not far from Chicago.

The estate comes with quite a swath of private beach on Lake Michigan: 223 feet. The lake, which borders four states, has a whopping 1,640 miles of shoreline in total.

Windsor House’s boathouse has the space to fit multiple watercraft, according to the press release.

Closer to the home but still looking out onto the lake is a pool and spa.

"The home is a testament to the timeless elegance and grandeur of a bygone era, brought to life in a way that is luxurious, inviting, and state of the art," Radnay added.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, a lakefront home in northwest Iowa recently notched a new home sale record for the Hawkeye State.

That property, which featured a nearly 25,000-square-foot home, went for $9.5 million.