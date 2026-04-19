Popular baby food brand hit by 'criminal act' as rat poison found in seized jar

Austrian police announced Saturday that a commercially sold baby food product was found to be laced with rat poison.

Authorities said the tampered HiPP-brand item may have been sold in Austria, with similar products also circulating in neighboring countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

"With the assistance of the Federal Criminal Police Office, a sample of the seized product was examined on Saturday afternoon and tested positive for rat poison," the Burgenland State Criminal Police Office said.

Officials described the substances as "potentially life-threatening" and urged all shoppers to inspect their pantries for similar affected products.

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The company said that jars sold at major retail partner Spar in Austria are being recalled out of precaution, and emphasized that the issue is linked to a "criminal act" and not a quality control problem.

"This recall is not due to a product or quality defect on our part. The jars left our HiPP factory in perfect condition. The recall is linked to a criminal act being investigated by the authorities," the company said.

"As part of ongoing criminal investigations, isolated cases of tampered HiPP baby food jars have been seized – as previously reported in Austria, now also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia."

HiPP Holdings, a German-Swiss company known for its organic, preservative-free baby food, primarily sells its products in European retail stores. However, consumers in the U.S. and other international markets can also obtain them through specialized online importers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HIPO HIPPO HOLDINGS 28.89 +0.99 +3.55%

Police said the suspected baby food jar, a carrot and potato variety, was first alerted by a customer who ultimately did not feed it to their baby.

The suspicious item was identified by a white sticker featuring a red circle on the bottom of the glass container and reportedly gave off a spoiled odor after being opened, according to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety.

Those who bought the item were urged to check their products for suspicious markings and signs of tampering, including damaged or already-opened lids, missing safety seals, or containers that fail to produce a clicking sound when first opened.

Customers who suspect they may have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it under any circumstances or feed it to a child. Officials advised setting the item away from other food, ideally while wearing gloves, and washing hands thoroughly before handling anything else.

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HiPP added that refunds may be issued at their retail partners — Spar, Eurospar, Interspar and Maximarkt — even without a receipt.

Authorities said rat poisons contain various active ingredients, including bromadiolone, which inhibits the effects of vitamin K, a key component in blood clotting.

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Possible consequences include bleeding from the gums, nosebleeds, bruising and blood in the stool. Symptoms may appear with a delay of two to five days after ingestion.

Officials said consumers who experience extreme weakness or paleness should seek medical attention immediately. With appropriate treatment, particularly the administration of vitamin K, the poisoning is considered treatable.