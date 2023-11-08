FDA eye drop warning: The products being recalled

Several eye drop products were recalled after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a list of potentially dangerous products.

Cardinal Health Inc. recalled six Leader-branded ophthalmic products, five of which were listed on the FDA's rolling list of eye products that may be contaminated with bacteria, posing a risk of eye infection and vision loss.

Additionally, Harvard Drug Group LLC, whose parent corporation is Cardinal Health, issued a recall for two Rugby Laboratories-branded products.

EYE DROPS SOLD AT WALMART ADDED TO FDA'S LIST OF POTENTIALLY HARMFUL PRODUCTS

Last month, the FDA warned users to avoid certain products under the brands CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target's Up & Up, Velocity Pharma and Equate.

The products are marketed to treat dry or irritated eyes and are supposed to be sterile. However, an FDA investigation revealed that there were "insanitary conditions" in the manufacturer's facility, potentially contaminating the products.

There were also positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility, the FDA said. The agency hasn't disclosed what bacteria was found and hasn't tied this warning to the prior outbreak of antibiotic-resistant bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa linked to eye products by Global Pharma Healthcare.

EYE DROPS SOLD AT CVS, RITE AID, TARGET COULD CAUSE EYE INFECTIONS AND VISION LOSS, FDA SAYS

The FDA didn't disclose the manufacturer. However , several impacted companies noted that the products were supplied by Velocity Pharma.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target were already in the process of removing the products from store shelves and their online marketplaces when the FDA warning was first posted on Oct. 27.

Walmart also told FOX Business that the company removed all the impacted Equate products from store shelves and online. It also implemented a sales block at its registers to prevent any future purchases.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 163.54 -0.77 -0.47%

Even before Cardinal Health posted its official recall, the company told FOX Business it had already placed all identified impacted eye drop products in its inventory on hold and was working with Velocity Pharma "to gain additional insight regarding the unsanitary conditions identified by the FDA at the manufacturing facility."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There haven't been any reports of eye infections related to these products to date. However, consumers who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products are told to seek medical care "immediately."