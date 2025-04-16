McDonald's teases the return of snack wraps on social media

McDonald’s on Tuesday teased customers about when to expect snack wraps back on its menu.

The fast-food giant wrote on X, "snack wraps 0x.14.2025."

McDonald’s hint has attracted about 1.4 million views and over 12,000 likes since it was posted late Tuesday morning.

It appears to suggest the highly anticipated comeback of the company's snack wrap could occur before October, the tenth month of the year.

McDonald’s customers have been looking forward to the wraps reappearing on the menu since McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger said late last year that the fast-food chain planned to relaunch them in 2025.

The company hasn’t sold the snack wrap in the U.S. in nine years.

"The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025. This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025," Erlinger told "Good Morning America" in December.

At that time, he had been tight-lipped about the exact timetable for the snack wrap's return, citing "competitive reasons."

McDonald’s executives also more recently fielded questions about the timing of the snack wrap’s return during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February.

Asked about McDonald’s plans to reintroduce the snack wrap and add a chicken strip menu item, CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the call his team "would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we’re going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year."

Kempczincki said "there is incredible energy for the return of snack wraps in the U.S. along with a few other markets."

McDonald’s is debuting a "new chicken strip offering" in the U.S. this year, according to the CEO.

He also said the company will "continue to pulse in the Chicken Big Mac as a limited-time-only offering over time."

The McCrispy sandwich will come to more markets in 2025.

"We continue to roll out McCrispy, which is now in over 70 markets and will be available in nearly all markets by the end of 2025," Kempczinski said.

These moves come as the company continues to lean into its chicken offerings.

The CEO told analysts and investors McDonald’s was "excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026."

McDonald's operated over 13,500 locations across the U.S. at the end of 2024, according to the company's annual report. The chain operates nearly 43,500 restaurants worldwide.