Fans confused as Krispy Kreme releases 'Friends' doughnuts but only in UK, Ireland

News that Krispy Kreme's limited-edition "Friends"-themed doughnuts would be released only in the United Kingdom and Ireland has confused some U.S.-based fans of both the television show and the doughnut chain.

The doughnuts were first teased on June 12 in a joint post on the Krispy Kreme UK and Krispy Kreme Ireland's Instagram page.

They were officially announced the next day.

The doughnuts are part of a celebration of the TV show's 30th anniversary, according to Krispy Kreme's website. "Friends" premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, and ran until May 6, 2004.

"Dive into our FRIENDS doughnuts collection and celebrate 30 years of the iconic TV show! From Joey's 'How You Doin'?' mango & passion fruit delight to Ross's 'We were on a Coffee Break!' café latte treat, & don't miss Rachel's trifle-inspired surprise," Krispy Kreme UK said in a June 16 Instagram post.

"Get yours before they PIVOT out," Krispy Kreme UK said, referencing the 1999 "Friends" episode called "The One with the Cop."

The four "Friends"-inspired doughnut flavors are "Friends," a glazed doughnut with chocolate icing, sprinkles and a white chocolate logo from the television show; "We were on a Coffee Break," a glazed doughnut with "caffè latte flavor icing, chocolate swirl, frosting and a white choc topper" with a "Central Perk" logo; "How You Doin'?," which has purple icing with mango and passionfruit frosting made to look like Monica Geller's door; and "Trifle," a "strawberry and custard-filled doughnut, topped with chocolate curls and green sprinkles," according to the Krispy Kreme UK's website.

The "How You Doin'?" doughnut is vegan, Krispy Kreme UK wrote on its Instagram page.

Fans of Krispy Kreme and of the show took to social media to express their confusion at the release.

"This is where I am just confused by the decision-making process. Friends was a huge U.S. show (I know it is big internationally as well, but come on), yet this is a UK thing," wrote one Instagram user in response to a post about the new doughnuts.

"I love getting to see all of these cool flavors and snacks, but it's also showing me how much we miss out on," the same user added.

"I'm a huge ‘Friends’ fan and I would've loved to see these doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme shop in the US," another Instagram user said.

"It's a show in the U.S. So why do they get this in the UK and not here?" asked another Instagram user.

Another Instagram user was a touch more sarcastic in his response.

"Ya, when I think of ‘Friends’ I totally think of the UK," he said.

When asked if the doughnuts would be making their way to the U.S.A., a representative from Krispy Kreme told FOX Business that there was "nothing additional to share at this time."

American fans of Krispy Kreme may not have stateside access to the "Friends"-themed doughnuts just yet, but they are not entirely out of luck. The company is offering a series of deals in the coming week to celebrate the upcoming summer solstice.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the chain's glazed doughnuts will be half-off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a June 17 release on Krispy Kreme's website said.

On Thursday, the longest day of the year, customers will be able to get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts at the regular price, Krispy Kreme said.

Krispy Kreme will also celebrate summer's arrival "by surprising randomly selected guests" on Thursday with a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for free, the company said.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate summer's official start than some sweet deals on our iconic original glazed dozens," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.