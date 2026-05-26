Ferrari reveals first fully electric car with eye-popping price tag

Ferrari, the iconic Italian sports car brand, has unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, but the car is going to be out of most people's price range.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the starting price would be 550,000 euros in Italy, which amounts to around $640,000.

Fox News Digital reached out to the auto company on Tuesday.

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"The Ferrari Luce is the first electric Ferrari from the Maranello marque," a press release declares.

The vehicle can go from 0-100 kilometers per hour, which is about 62 miles per hour, in just 2.5 seconds, and from 0-200 kilometers per hour, which is about 124 miles per hour, in 6.8 seconds, according to the car company.

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Ferrari places the estimated range at 530 kilometers, with the release saying "in excess of 530 km," which equates to around 329 miles.

"The electric power source enables a radically new architecture that generously accommodates four doors and five seats. This is the second four-door Ferrari, and the first with five seats," the company noted.

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"With Ferrari Luce, we are once again redefining the limits of what is possible. Today, we are not simply unveiling a new car, we are inaugurating a chapter that turns our vision into reality, strengthening Ferrari’s tradition of anticipating and shaping the future," Ferrari President John Elkann said, according to the May 25 release.