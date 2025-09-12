Ferrari brings back legendary Testarossa name with 1,050-horsepower plug-in hybrid beast

Ferrari recently unveiled its latest sports car that gives a nod to the past while offering a look into the future.

The 849 Testarossa plug-in hybrid brings back the classic name and replaces the SF90 Stradale in the range.

It features a mid-rear twin-turbo V8 engine that boasts 830 horsepower and is coupled with three electric motors to deliver a total of 1,050 horsepower – 50 more than the Stradale. The new vehicle also sports an on-demand four-wheel drive system.

Ferrari said the new Testarossa will be capable of reaching a top speed of over 205 miles per hour, with a zero-to-62 time of 2.3 seconds.

The original Testarossa was unveiled at the 1984 Paris Motor Show, replacing the Ferrari 512 BBi. The name, Italian for "red head," is a tribute to the automaker's racing cars of the late 1950s and early 1960s – including the 250 Testa Rossa – which featured red-painted cylinder heads.

The starting price of the 849 Testarossa is set at 460,000 euros ($540,000) for the coupe and at 500,000 euros ($586,000) for the Spider version, with first deliveries to clients scheduled, respectively, in the second and third quarters of next year, starting with Europe.

Deliveries to U.S. clients are expected to start some three months later, at higher prices due to import tariffs.

Ferrari, led by CEO Benedetto Vigna, is rolling out new models while also preparing to start next month to showcase its first electric vehicle, part of a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring.

It will break Ferrari's tradition of roaring gasoline-powered engines, although Vigna has reaffirmed the company would continue to make gasoline and hybrid cars, along with EVs.

Ferrari in April launched the new hybrid 296 Speciale and its convertible version, based on the 2021 Ferrari 296, the house's other hybrid model, now approaching the end of its life cycle.

As part of its typically aggressive path of new model releases, Ferrari in July also presented the purely petrol-powered Amalfi coupe, replacing and upgrading the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of its range.

