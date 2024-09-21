Expand / Collapse search
Scandinavian Airlines flight makes emergency landing after mouse jumps out of in-flight meal

Passengers reportedly remained calm and the re-route took only a few extra hours

A passenger airplane traveling from Norway to Spain was forced to land after a rodent popped out of one of its in-flight meals.

The Scandinavian Airlines flight — traveling from Oslo to Malaga on Wednesday — was diverted from its route after a critter startled a woman opening her airline-provided food.

SAS Link's Embraer E195 aircraft

A Scandinavian Airlines aircraft lands at Kastrup Airport in Kastrup, Denmark. (News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Jarle Borrestad, a passenger on the plane that witnessed the rodent spring out of a nearby woman's packaged meal, told the BBC that those aboard the flight remained generally calm.

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson Oystein Schmidt told Agence France-Presse. 

He continued, "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."

SAS flight boarding

People wait in line for a Scandinavian Airlines flight at the Arlanda Airport near Stockholm, Sweden. (TT News Agency/Ali Lorestani via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

The flight was diverted to Copenhagen, Denmark for an emergency landing before passengers were put on another flight to complete their journey.

The pit stop lasted only a few hours, Borrestad told the BBC.