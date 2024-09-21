Scandinavian Airlines flight makes emergency landing after mouse jumps out of in-flight meal

A passenger airplane traveling from Norway to Spain was forced to land after a rodent popped out of one of its in-flight meals.

The Scandinavian Airlines flight — traveling from Oslo to Malaga on Wednesday — was diverted from its route after a critter startled a woman opening her airline-provided food.

TERRIFIED PASSENGERS EVACUATE DOWN EMERGENCY SLIDES AFTER VAPE EXPLODES ON PLANE: 'CAUSED PANIC'

Jarle Borrestad, a passenger on the plane that witnessed the rodent spring out of a nearby woman's packaged meal, told the BBC that those aboard the flight remained generally calm.

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson Oystein Schmidt told Agence France-Presse.

SOME DELTA AIR LINES PASSENGERS HIT WITH EAR PAIN, BLOODY NOSES AFTER POSSIBLE CABIN PRESSURIZATION ISSUE

He continued, "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."

The flight was diverted to Copenhagen, Denmark for an emergency landing before passengers were put on another flight to complete their journey.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The pit stop lasted only a few hours, Borrestad told the BBC.