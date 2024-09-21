Terrified passengers evacuate down emergency slides after vape explodes on plane: 'Caused panic'

Panicked passengers onboard a U.K. flight were forced to evacuate down emergency slides after a vape pen was suspected of exploding on their plane, filling the cabin with smoke.

The EasyJet plane was preparing for take-off from Heraklion airport in Greece to Gatwick, London, on Tuesday when a bag said to have contained e-cigarettes and a power bank in a passenger's bag suddenly exploded, according to several reports.

Malachi Griffith said he was on flight EZY8261when he heard "fizzing noises" and then a girl with a bag spewing smoke raced down the aisle.

SMALL FIRE ON SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED TO JACKSONVILLE BLAMED ON VAPING DEVICE BATTERY: REPORT

SOME DELTA AIR LINES PASSENGERS HIT WITH EAR PAIN, BLOODY NOSES AFTER POSSIBLE CABIN PRESSURIZATION ISSUE

"I could smell and see smoke coming towards us from the front of the plane, so I asked my dad, ‘Is this protocol?’" Griffith told Storyful. "Then, a girl ran down the aisle with a bag, with smoke out of it, and then there was a cracking noise, which was the sound of the flames, which caused panic."

Video taken by Griffith shows him evacuating down the slide with his father. In another image, ground staff can be seen helping people off the slide while one woman is leaning over with her hands on her knees. All 236 passengers were evacuated.

A spokesperson for EasyJet tells Fox News Digital that flight EZY8216 was evacuated during boarding prior to departure "due to a fire in a passenger’s cabin bag."

VAPE PEN EXPLODES IN UK MAN'S CAR, CAUSES THIRD-DEGREE BURNS: 'IT FELT LIKE I WAS BEING BURNT ALIVE'

"Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures," the spokesperson said.

"Customers were looked after in the terminal while a replacement aircraft and crew were arranged to fly customers home later the same day. Safety is our highest priority."

The company did not say what caused the bag to catch fire.

Passengers were later allowed back on the plane to collect belongings and there was a fire scorch mark left on the floor, according to the Daily Mail.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The outlet reports that no passengers suffered burn injuries from the explosion, although one passenger suffered a friction burn from the evacuation slide.

European passengers are permitted to take e-cigarette devices on planes, and it is forbidden to recharge them while on board the aircraft, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also permits electronic smoking devices on carry-on baggage as long as the batteries are removed.