Some Delta Air Lines passengers hit with ear pain, bloody noses after possible cabin pressurization issue

A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Salt Lake City after cabin pressure issues caused some passengers with bloody nose and ear discomfort.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed with Fox News Digital that the crew of Flight 1203 bound for Portland International Airport returned to Salt Lake City International Airport after reporting a possible pressurization issue on Sunday.

The flight, a Boeing 737-900, had 140 passengers on board and safely landed around 8:30 a.m.

According to KSL, one passenger said that those onboard started to feel pain shortly after takeoff.

"I looked over at my husband, and he had both of his hands over his ears, you know, kind of leaning forward," the passenger told the outlet. "I looked about a row behind me, over on the other side of the aisle, and there was a gentleman that clearly had a very bad bloody nose, and people were trying to help him."

There were 10 passengers that needed a medical evaluation following a possible pressurization issue. The airline did not release what type of evaluation or treatment those people received.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15," the airline said in a statement. "The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs."

The FAA is continuing to investigate the incident.