Florida's busiest airport turns away all flights as air traffic controller shortage hits

The nationwide air traffic controller shortage led the busiest airport in Florida to turn away all arrivals Thursday night as the federal government shutdown continues.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials issued an advisory Thursday night, warning there would be "no certified controllers for a period of time" at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The shortage prompted the FAA to cancel all landings at MCO, which is the closest major airport to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Officials updated the advisory less than an hour later, instating a ground delay.

FAA officials said the plan was "revised up due to an increase in staffing" for Florida's air traffic control center.

New York City Emergency Management announced Friday that John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) were all under FAA traffic restrictions Friday night because of high winds and reduced staffing in multiple air traffic control centers.

A ground stop is in effect at JFK until 7:30 p.m. local time due to staffing shortages in the air traffic system.

Flights headed to JFK are being held at their departure airports.

A ground delay program is also in place through early Saturday because of wind and staffing limits, holding arrivals to 36 planes per hour, according to authorities. The average delay is about an hour, with some over 100 minutes.

EWR and LGA are also under a ground delay program because of staffing shortages and wind.

EWR arrivals are capped at 30 per hour through late tonight, according to officials. The average delay is about 100 minutes, with some delays exceeding 170 minutes.

LGA arrival rates range from 24 to 28 planes per hour through early Saturday morning, with an average delay of about 140 minutes.

Some flights are delayed more than five hours, officials said. More restrictions are possible if conditions worsen.

"Travelers should expect widespread ripple delays and check with their airline for the latest flight status," according to emergency management.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, recently blamed the government shutdown for exacerbating the air traffic controller staffing shortage.

"We have only 10,800 certified controllers operating in a system where there should be 14,633," Daniels said. "We have 400 less controllers than we did in the 2019 shutdown. It’s just putting the strain and pressure on controllers every single day. And then you add this shutdown on top of it. Absolutely, controllers are distracted, they’re fatigued. It’s unnecessary and putting them in a horrible position."

About 13,000 air traffic controllers maintain flights in the U.S. and are considered essential employees, requiring them to work without paychecks during the shutdown.

For the latest updates on airport delays and ground stops, visit the FAA's website .

