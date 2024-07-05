American Airlines passenger drinking 'Jack and Cokes' reportedly exposes himself, forces emergency landing

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday after an unruly passenger – who had downed several "Jack and Cokes" – allegedly exposed himself and urinated on the plane’s aisle, according to a criminal complaint.

Neil McCarthy, 25, of Oregon, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in relation to the incident aboard American Eagle flight 3921, which was flying from Chicago to Manchester, New Hampshire, but was forced to divert to Buffalo, New York, at around 1 p.m., according to an American Airlines spokesperson and a criminal complaint.

After the plane touched down, McCarthy was arrested by police, who boarded the plane and escorted him off.

According to the complaint, McCarthy told police during questioning that he likes to drink "Jack and Cokes" and that he had several before boarding his flight in Portland, Oregon, and then several more during his layover in Chicago.

McCarthy stated that during the flight, he got up to use the restroom, and when he came back, he was "flicking the bean" due to a medical urination problem.

Police said when they boarded the plane, they obtained a cell phone photo from a passenger in row 2 that showed McCarthy exposing himself and urinating on the plane. Police also obtained statements from staff, including a flight attendant who initially pointed McCarthy out to law enforcement.

American Airlines said the plane, an Embraer 170/175 operated by Envoy Air, was diverted "due to a disruptive customer."

"The aircraft was met by law enforcement upon arrival at BUF and re-departed shortly after," the statement reads, in part. "We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

McCarthy was charged under Title 49, United States Code, Section 46506 with exposing his penis.

He faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.