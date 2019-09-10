Target aims to hire more than 130K for holiday season

The time has come when companies are starting to hire for the upcoming holiday rush. The latest company to announce its hiring spree: Target.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, the company announced plans to add more than 130,000 seasonal team members across the country for the upcoming holiday season, up about 10,000 from last year. This will include a two-fold increase in the number of positions that will be focused on fulfilling its stores' digital orders.

Current team members will also be offered additional hours, the company said.

Seasonal hires will receive a minimum starting salary of $13 per hour. Target raised its hourly minimum wage in June.

“It’s critical we build the right team across our stores and supply chain to deliver an exceptional holiday experience for our guests during the busiest time of the year." Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer at Target

Advertisement

During last year’s holiday season, Target hired 120,000 team members at its stores and 7,500 team members at its distribution and fulfillment centers.

More than 40 percent of the seasonal hires remained on staff following the holiday season, the retailer said.

This comes after UPS announced it's looking to employ 100,000 for the upcoming holiday season in order to support an anticipated annual increase in package volume beginning as early as November.

Amazon also announced it is trying to fill 30,000 available full and part-time jobs in locations across the country on Sept. 17.