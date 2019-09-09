Amazon looking to hire 30,000 people with career day in these 6 cities

Amazon is trying to fill 30,000 available full and part-time jobs in locations across the country by holding a Career Day in six cities on Sept. 17.

The six Career Day events are set to be held in Arlington, Virginia — the site of the company’s second North America headquarters — Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle. These events are geared toward “anyone interested in learning more about opportunities with Amazon, from applying for a job within the company to learning how to start a business delivering packages or selling online,” according to company’s announcement.

Jeff Bezos, founder of the online retail giant, reaffirmed his commitment to “investing and creating opportunities for people across the country.”

The jobs pay at least $15 per hour, with competitive benefits, the company says.

Amazon currently employs more than 650,000 worldwide and, according to the Associated Press, with 40,000 are expected to be hired at the new Arlington headquarters over the next several years — making it the second biggest private employer in the U.S. after Walmart.

Skills training will also be on offer at Career Day events, as part of the company’s $700 million Upskilling 2025 initiative.

