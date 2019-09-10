Uber adding 2,000 jobs in Chicago

Uber has hung out the help wanted sign in the Windy City.

The ride-hailing company plans to open a new office in Chicago and add 2,000 people to its area workforce over the next three years.

The office will officially house the company's freight business and a related engineering hub.

Uber already has about 1,300 workers in Chicago, some with the ride-hailing unit but most working on Freight.

Uber Freight uses the company's app technology to link shippers with trucking firms, with Uber getting a fee in return.

The unit had been divided between San Francisco and Chicago. Uber wanted to consolidate it in Chicago because of the transportation logistics expertise in the area.

Uber said Monday that it signed a 10-year lease for the office in The Old Main Post Office in the Chicago River area. It said in a statement that it plans to spend over $200 million a year in the Chicago region on personnel, real estate and other expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.