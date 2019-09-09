UPS looking to hire 100K for holiday season

100,000.

That’s the number of seasonal employees UPS is looking to employ for the upcoming holiday season.

In Monday's announcement, the world’s largest package-delivery company said the newly-hired employees will support an anticipated annual increase in package volume beginning as early as November. The increased volume is expected to last until January of 2020, UPS said.

"We expect another record Peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day," Jim Barber, chief operating officer announced. "In order to make that happen, once again we’re recruiting about 100,000 people for some of the country’s best seasonal jobs."

Full- and part-time shifts, as well as flexible shifts, will be available for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers at thousands of locations across the country, the company said.

A portion of those seasonal hires may be able to stay on as full-time employees even after the holiday rush. According to UPS, over the last three years, 35 percent of those hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired on for full-time positions after the holiday season.

Nearly a third of current U.S. employees started in season positions, according to UPS.

In working three continuous months, the company’s Earn and Learn program also allows eligible seasonal employees who are students to earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses in addition to their hourly pay.

This comes just after Amazon announced they are also trying to fill 30,000 available full and part-time jobs in locations across the country on Sept. 17.