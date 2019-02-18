House banking panel to grill Wells Fargo CEO solo

Wells Fargo’s CEO Timothy Sloan is expected to testify solo in front of the House Financial Services Committee, Fox Business has learned, prior to a broader hearing with top executives from several other Wall Street banks.

A panel spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to confirm or comment on the hearing.

The hearing – which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal – is slated to be the first public foray by Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., into oversight of the nation's largest financial institutions.

Sloan could appear in front of the committee as soon as March 12, according to the WSJ. He is expected to face tough questioning over the laundry list of recent scandals that have plagued the San Francisco-based lender, particularly from Democratic freshman members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York who are highly critical of Wall Street banks.

In December, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to resolve claims of millions of phony accounts across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The bank also said last year it would pay nearly $2.1 billion to settle allegations from the Department of Justice that it misrepresented the quality of mortgage loans, as well as $1 billion over claims it sold some customers unnecessary auto insurance.

Sloan could also face questions over the recent outage earlier this month that impacted customers’ ability to access mobile banking, ATMs and credit cards.

The CEOs of several large banks – including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group – are expected to testify in front of the financial services panel as early as April, sources say.

Waters, along with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, recently sent an initial request for information to Deutsche Bank, the first step in what is expected to be an investigation into past loans the German lender made to President Trump and his businesses.