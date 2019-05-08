Double gas tax, airline fees to pay for infrastructure: Rep. Collin

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., has a plan to pay for President Trump's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure deal. But rather than moving funds around from other parts of the government, he floated raising federal gas tax and airline fees.

"One thing we agree, Democrats and Republicans, is infrastructure needs a bound in America. What we're talking about is $80 billion a year over 25 years -- that's the $2 trillion." said Rep. Collins on FOX Business' Bulls & Bears Tuesday. "Currently the fuel tax raises a little over $36 billion and the passenger facility charge, that $4.50 ticket charge, raises another $3.5 to 4 billion. So we're raising $40 billion a year with those two."

Although taxpayers may be wary of giving more money to the government, Collins said they will be able to see the benefits of their tax dollars at work because it will prevent the government from spending money it doesnt have.

President Trump's infrastructure plan has received the support of key democrats including Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Cali.,and Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,. However no details have been revealed on how the $2 trillion plan will be paid for, and members of Congress are skeptical that even the bipartisan deal will be pass through the House and Senate.