World’s best airlines for 2019 named at Paris Air Show

Qatar Airways has been named the best airline in the world, according to Skytrax, an air carrier ranking site.

The 2019 World Airline Awards were held at the Paris Air Show, where the top airlines were revealed, according to a Tuesday press release.

This isn’t the first time Qatar Airways has received the top spot on the Skytrax list. The airline won the award in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017. Qatar Airways is the first airline to have won the top spot five times.

“Becoming the first airline to be named as ‘Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time is a landmark achievement and, combined with three other major Skytrax awards, it is [a] testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Qatar Airways team,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in an online statement.

Qatar Airways also won the World’s Best Business Class, the World’s Best Business Class Seat and the Best Airline in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways was named the best airline in the world by air carrier ratings organization Skytrax. The award was announced at the Paris Air Show. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The second-place winner, Singapore Airlines, also won the World’s Best Cabin Crew, World’s Best First Class, the Best Airline in Asia and the World’s Best First Class Seat.

The World Airline Awards, which have been around since 1999, are based on votes by airlines customers around the globe. They are sometimes referred to as “the Oscars of the aviation industry,” according to the release.

Here are the World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2019:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Emirates EVA Air Hainan Airlines Qantas Airways Lufthansa Thai Airways

In April, Qatar Airways was given permission to fly through Syrian airspace. Airlines have avoided Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, causing long detours.

Ali Hammoud, Syria's transport minister, said the measure will save the airline time and money.

Hammoud said the detour around Syrian airspace had cost airlines up to 90 minutes. He said Syria agreed to Qatar's request because it has not stopped Syrian airlines from flying to Doha.

In a diplomatic row with its Gulf neighbors, Qatar had been banned from flying over Saudi and Bahraini airspace, costing the flagship carrier significant revenue losses. Qatar Airways has since been allowed over Bahrain because of waivers negotiated through the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Qatar Airways did not immediately comment on the report in April.

Fox Business’ Matthew Kazin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.