Worst airport in US has been named

Newark Liberty Airport has officially been the dubbed the worst U.S. airport, according to a new ranking list.

Continue Reading Below

The New Jersey-based hub held the lowest U.S. spot at 116 of 132 around the world, according to AirHelp's annual rating list, which is an organization that specializes in air traveler rights by seeking compensation for delays and cancellations. Bloomberg News was first to report the rankings.

Overall, U.S. airports ranked poorly on the global list with the highest-ranking American field going to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, which scored the 34th spot.

Henrik Zillmer, AirHelp's chief executive, told Bloomberg the major reason why American airports scored low was due to weather-related delays and poor quality of service.

Additionally, long security lines were frequent problems, causing a slew of customer complaints.

Advertisement

To determine the list, AirHelp rated airports on three key factors: on-time performance, service quality, and food and shopping options. Additionally, the group surveyed more than 40,000 passengers in 40 countries last year on their personal experiences. This is the group's ninth annual report.

Doha's Hamad International Airport and Tokyo's Haneda International Airport have scored the highest on the list since 2015.

The 10 Best Airports of 2019

1. Hamad International Airport, Qatar (DOH)

2. Tokyo International Airport, Japan (HND)

3. Athens International Airport, Greece (ATH)

4. Afonso Pena International Airport, Brazil (CWB)

5. Gdansk Lech Wałęsa Airport, Poland (GDN)

6. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia (SVO)

7. Changi Airport Singapore, Singapore (SIN)

8. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, India (HYD)

9. Tenerife North Airport, Spain (TFN)

10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport, Brazil (VCP)

The 10 Worst Airports of 2019

123. London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom (LGW)

124. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada (YTZ)

125. Porto Airport, Portugal (OPO)

126. Paris Orly Airport, France (ORY)

127. Manchester Airport, United Kingdom (MAN)

128. Malta International Airport, Malta (MLA)

129. Henri Coanda International Airport, Romania (OTP)

130. Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands (EIN)

131. Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait (KWI)

132. Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal (LIS)