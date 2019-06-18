How to cancel Dominican Republic flights without penalty

article

Several airlines are responding to growing concerns from customers about travel to the Dominican Republic after at least eight American tourists died in the Caribbean island nation under mysterious circumstances this year.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines tell FOX Business they will work with customers who want to cancel their flights on a case-by-case basis. This comes as the U.S. State Department confirms the death of a New Jersey man in a Dominican Republic resort last week. This also follows the news that dozens of tourists reported getting violently ill in April while traveling to the vacation hot spot.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Americas CEO Elie Maalouf told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Monday that the company’s resorts in the Dominican Republic are operating safely on the island.

Officials in the Dominican Republic say they are working closely with the FBI and U.S. agenices to ensure the safety of all Americans on the island. The Dominican Ministry of Tourism has denounced what it sees as an overreaction to what it characterizes as coincidental, according to Fox News.

An estimated two million Americans visited the Dominican Republic in 2018.

