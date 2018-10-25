World Series: Students wait hours at Fenway Park to score $9 tickets

article

Hundreds of students lined up for hours outside Boston’s Fenway Park this week to score big discounts on World Series tickets.

The students made the most of a discount program from the Boston Red Sox. The first 100 students in line had the opportunity to purchase a World Series ticket for $9 – a fraction of the asking prices on resale websites.

Prior to the start of Game 1 between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, tickets to watch MLB’s Fall Classic at Fenway Park were selling for an average of $1,064 and $980 for the first two games, respectively, according to SeatGeek. The cheapest ticket offered on SeatGeek late Monday was $570.

The Red Sox’s school discount program, dubbed #Student9s, offers 100 standing-room tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on game days. A student ID is required.

Northwestern University student Owen Miller told Boston.com that he received an email informing students that $9 discounted tickets would be available for postseason games at Fenway Park. Miller and four friends were among the students who bought tickets for Game 1, which the Red Sox won, 8-4. The group of five students arrived at the ballpark around 5:30 a.m. ET, nearly 15 hours before first pitch.

Ballpark staff handed out paper slips to the first 100 students as a guarantee that they would get a ticket, as long as they didn’t leave the line for more than a short visit to the restrooms. Miller said fans waiting in line ordered food through UberEats and Domino’s Pizza.

Students also braved the cold and rain on Wednesday before Game 2 of the World Series to buy $9 seats, according to The Boston Globe.