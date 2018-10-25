World Series: Students wait hours at Fenway Park to score $9 tickets

Hundreds of students lined up for hours outside Boston’s Fenway Park this week to score big discounts on World Series tickets.
Continue Reading Below
The students made the most of a discount program from the Boston Red Sox. The first 100 students in line had the opportunity to purchase a World Series ticket for $9 – a fraction of the asking prices on resale websites.
Prior to the start of Game 1 between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, tickets to watch MLB’s Fall Classic at Fenway Park were selling for an average of $1,064 and $980 for the first two games, respectively, according to SeatGeek. The cheapest ticket offered on SeatGeek late Monday was $570.
The Red Sox’s school discount program, dubbed #Student9s, offers 100 standing-room tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on game days. A student ID is required.
Northwestern University student Owen Miller told Boston.com that he received an email informing students that $9 discounted tickets would be available for postseason games at Fenway Park. Miller and four friends were among the students who bought tickets for Game 1, which the Red Sox won, 8-4. The group of five students arrived at the ballpark around 5:30 a.m. ET, nearly 15 hours before first pitch.
More from FOX Business
Advertisement
Ballpark staff handed out paper slips to the first 100 students as a guarantee that they would get a ticket, as long as they didn’t leave the line for more than a short visit to the restrooms. Miller said fans waiting in line ordered food through UberEats and Domino’s Pizza.
Students also braved the cold and rain on Wednesday before Game 2 of the World Series to buy $9 seats, according to The Boston Globe.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.