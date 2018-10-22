Want to catch a World Series home run? These are the best seats

No World Series is complete without a memorable home run or two, and a leading secondary ticket marketplace is making it easier for fans who attend this year’s clash between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers to catch a piece of history.

Using World Series ticket price data and ESPN home run statistics, SeatGeek has constructed a breakdown of which seating sections of Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium are most likely targets for home runs and how much it costs to sit there.

For example, it costs an average of $1,588 to secure a standing-room-only ticket on Fenway’s Green Monster. Red Sox players hit 22 home runs into that section this season, more than they did in any other part of the ballpark. At Dodger Stadium, the team’s home runs were distributed equally throughout the left field and right field pavilions, and seats are selling for $1,100 each or higher.

"It's the Dodgers’ second World Series in a row, but that hasn't hurt demand at all, as prices for their games are fairly consistent with where they were last season,” SeatGeek communications manager Chris Leyden said in a statement. “Fans are still hungry to see the team win the title after falling short a year ago, and a matchup against one of the most popular teams in sports certainly helps keep demand up."

Overall, tickets to first four games of the 2018 World Series have an average resale price of $1,130. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park in Boston are selling for an average of $1,064 and $980, respectively, while tickets to Game 3 and Game 4 in Los Angeles are selling for an average of $1,185 and $1,293, respectively.

This year’s World Series ticket prices are trending close to prices from one year ago, when the Dodgers faced the Houston Astros. Tickets are less expensive than they were in 2016, when the Chicago Cubs’ run to their first championship in a century drove prices to record levels.

The “get-in” price, or cheapest available ticket, for Game 1 stood at $570 as of Monday evening, according to SeatGeek.

SeatGeek’s World Series home run seating trackers can be viewed here.

Game 1 will begin on Tuesday at about 8:10 p.m. ET on Fox. Twenty-First Century Fox is the parent company of Fox Sports, FOX Business and Fox News.