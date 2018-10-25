MLB commissioner: White House visit won't be issue for World Series champs

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said Wednesday that he does not expect any issues to arise if the World Series winner receives an invitation to meet with President Trump at the White House, regardless of whether the Boston Red Sox or the Los Angeles Dodgers take home the title.

"I think as an institution, Major League Baseball has always had the greatest respect for the office of the presidency," Manfred said. "That doesn't change, no matter who's there. Often we've had situations where individuals, players, whatever, don't agree with all of the policies of the individual that occupies the office. I think the important thing is respect for the office."

Championship sports teams regularly visit the White House to celebrate their title wins. However, several prominent athletes – and some entire teams – have opted to reject the invitation since Trump assumed office due to differing political views.

The White House canceled the Philadelphia Eagles’ planned visit after their Super Bowl victory last February when it appeared that only a few players would attend. Trump personally disinvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors in 2017 after team star Stephen Curry and other players criticized his policies.

Other teams, such as last year’s MLB champion Houston Astros and the 2017 NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins, have visited the White House without incident.