Multiple dog food brands recalled for elevated vitamin D

Sunshine Mills — the maker of multiple dog food brands — has issued a voluntary recall for three of its brands due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D — which could make your dog sick.

Evolve Puppy, Sportman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food with the “Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019” have all been affected in the recall, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

“Consumers should stop feeding the products listed above. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” the agency warned.

The FDA added that consuming too much vitamin D can lead to serious health issues, including renal dysfunction and kidney failure in dogs.

Pet owners, who have purchased any of the products affected should dispose of it or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

No other Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride or Triumph products are affected by this recall.

Click here for a list of all the products affected.