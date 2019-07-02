Trader Joe’s, Signature Farms and Green Giant veggies recalled over listeria concerns

article

Veggies sold under Trader Joe’s, Signature Farms and Green Giant brands were recalled Monday over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

Continue Reading Below

Growers Express, which also sells vegetables under its own brand, issued the voluntary recall on packaged butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and butternut squash-based veggie bowls, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported Monday. The vegetables came from the company’s production facility in Biddeford, Maine and were distributed to several U.S. states.

Tom Byrne, Growers Express’ president, said in a news release that the recall was issued after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health discovered a sample tested positive for listeria. There have been no reported illnesses.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” Byrne said. “We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health.”

“We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production,” Byrne said.

Advertisement

A majority of the recalled products have a “best by” date of June 26 through June 29. Green Giant’s canned or frozen vegetable products are not affected by the recall.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The FDA listed several products that were sold at retail locations — including Food Lion, Shaws, Stop & Shop and Four Seasons — in more than two dozen states. Here’s what falls under the recall:

Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, UPC 605806000515, Best By 6/28/2019

Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower “Fried Rice” Blend, UPC 605806000744, Best By 6/28/2019

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced, UPC 605806138010, Best By 6/26/2019

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Cubed, UPC 605806138218, Best By 6/26/2019

Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl, UPC 605806027864, Best By 6/28/2019

Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles, UPC 2113098438, Best By 6/28/2019

Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles, UPC 605806000881, Best By 6/26/2019, 6/29/2019

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals, UPC 623391, Best By 6/28/2019

Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals, UPC 634908, Best By 6/27/2019

Customers who purchased the vegetables that fall under the "best by" dates or cannot read the posted date code are urged to throw it away immediately. Visit FDA's website for more information on the recall.