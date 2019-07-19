What is Tom Cruise's net worth?

Tom Cruise will likely take home a big paycheck for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick,” the highly anticipated sequel to his breakout 1986 blockbuster.

The actor showed off the upcoming movie’s trailer to fans at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

The sequel is due to hit theaters next year — more than 30 years after the original. But fans know Cruise, 57, hasn’t been languishing in the time since; he’s been starring in dozens of other hit films including action titles like the “Mission: Impossible” series and 2017’s “The Mummy,” and showing off his acting chops in Oscar-winning titles like “Rain Man” and “Born on the Fourth of July.”

His decades-long career has grown his worth an estimated $570 million today, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As Cruise famously said in his role as Jerry Maguire, “Show me the money!”

Cruise holds the distinction of having the third-highest-paying role ever for starring in the fourth “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” according to Business Insider. He was paid $75 million for the job.

Cruise was on Forbes’ “highest-paid” celebrities list as recently as 2017, when he earned an estimated $43 million.

The Quigley Publications annual poll of “top moneymaking stars” named Cruise in its top 10 list 20 times, putting him behind only John Wayne and Clint Eastwood for most appearances.

Cruise’s movies have grossed a total of more than $3.9 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. Eighteen of his movies have grossed more than $100 million and his top-grossing film to date, 2005’s “War of the Worlds,” made $234.3 million.

But adjusted for inflation, the original “Top Gun” remains Cruise’s top-grossing movie, according to Box Office Mojo.

Cruise will reprise his role as the pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the sequel. He’ll be joined by original co-star Val Kilmer and a cast that also includes Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly and Manny Jacinto.