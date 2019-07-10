Taylor Swift tops Kylie Jenner on Forbes' world’s highest-paid celebrities list

Kylie Jenner may have a net worth of $1 billion, but Taylor Swift is still the highest paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes.

The “Shake It Off” singer topped Forbes’ 2019 list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities, earning $185 million over the past year. Swift raked in $80 million in 2018, increasing her estimated pay by 131 percent.

Continue Reading Below

A portion of Swift’s success in the last year is attributed to her “Reputation” Stadium Tour, which grossed $266.1 million to break the record for the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history, Forbes reported. She also left Big Machine Records, where she first started her music career as a teenager, in November 2018 and moved to Republic Records, reportedly agreeing to a deal that could be worth up to $200 million.

This isn’t the first time Swift nabbed the top spot on Forbes’ list. She was also ranked the highest-paid celebrity in 2016 when she earned $170 million following her 1989 World Tour.

Jenner, named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, came in second with $170 million. She sold an estimated $360 million worth of Kylie Cosmetics, a company she owns 100 percent of, in the last year, Forbes reported. The makeup mogul also launched her own vegan skincare line, Kylie Skin, in May and could put out a baby collection soon after reportedly filing a trademark for Kylie Baby.

Although the top two spots were both women, only 16 of the 100 top-paid celebrities were female.

Rounding out the top five was Kanye West, who earned $240 million in the last year. The majority of the rapper’s income came from the Yeezy sneakers he launched in partnership with Adidas.

Advertisement

Argentinian soccer player Leonel Messi came in fourth with $127 million and Ed Sheeran took the fifth spot with $110 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Other notable stars who made it on the list were Christiano Ronaldo, Dr. Phil McGraw, Beyonce and Jay-Z, West’s wife Kim Kardashian, and Celine Dion, who came in 100 with $37.5 million.