The best employers of our veterans

The true embodiment of our freedom in the United States is our veterans. In turn, it's crucial that when they transition to civilian life for companies to try to incorporate them into their workforce.

Since July 25 is National Hire A Veteran Day, it's important to remind companies it's their duty to fill their open positions with these extremely qualified people.

Marine Corps veteran Dan Caporale founded the organization Hire Our Heroes in 2013 and also helped establish National Hire A Veteran Day in 2017. They often host a virtual career fair for veterans who are looking for a job. Caporale says any veterans interested in participating should come prepared for impromptu interviews with potential employers. He's proud to have helped more than 10,000 veterans since he founded the nonprofit.

People browse booths at a military veterans' job fair in Carson, California October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

And Caporale is not alone in his venture. Apprenti is the first registered tech apprenticeship program in the country. They offer classroom training and fully paid apprenticeship jobs to our veterans.

"There's a lot of goodwill with companies trying to hire veterans, now the question is can we get them into skilled positions and not simply hired into entry-level jobs," Jennifer Carlson, Apprenti Executive Director, told FOX Business.

Carlson praised Amazon for when they committed to hiring 25,000 veterans. She qualified that compliment by saying that after the assurance was made, Amazon had to make another commitment, this time specifying the vets wouldn't all end up in their warehouse.

"We do the fulfillment on the software-development side in helping to find the right vets to go into the technology roles which have much higher pay and obviously is a long-term career," Carlson told FOX Business.

About 250,000 military members transition to civilian life every year. The U.S. Census estimates there are about 18.2 million veterans in America, according to data from 2017. The unemployment rate for veterans in the United States is 3.7 percent, which is the same as the national unemployment rate. However, the veteran unemployment rate is up from the same time in 2018 at 3.2 percent.

Not all veterans want to work for corporations, as PENFED Credit Union and CEO James Schenck mentioned.

"About one in five [veterans] want to start their own business [and] that's where we come in," Schenck told FOX Business. "Veterans who are transitioning, a lot of them want to lead. These are highly trained, highly dedicated individuals. They learn about always putting the mission first. They never quit. They never give up. That's why they make such great entrepreneurs."

Schenck highlighted PENFED's Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program which helps veterans secure capital so they can embark on their dreams.

The following companies, in no particular order, are considered the best at hiring our service members, according to the Military Times:

First Data Corp.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Southern Company

The Exchange (AAFES)

Comcast NBCUniversal

Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office

Intuitive Research and Technology Corp.

LMI

USAA

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center

People wait in line to enter the Nassau County Mega Job Fair at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The salary comparison site, Payscale.com also praised Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Allied Barton Security Services Inc., Deloitte Consulting LLP, and General Electric Company to name a few for their high percentage of veterans on their staff.

As expected, Payscale.com mentioned companies with steady contracts with the Department of Defense and the federal government rank well, considering they often prefer employees who understand how to work with the military as well as the government.

Veterans bring a variety of life skills from the military world into the civilian world, experience in industries such as engineering, healthcare, and technology.

"They bring a high level of character," Schenck told FOX Business. "Their integrity is beyond reproach. That's why they not only make great employees for all corporations across America. That's why they're great leaders as veteran owners."

There are many services for veterans which will help soldiers find their perfect career, including through the VA.