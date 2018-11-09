Job help is US military veterans' top request after serving

After leaving the military life, the transition into the civilian workforce can often be difficult for many veterans who don’t have the proper skills to get a good job.

But one nonprofit aims to help the thousands of military veterans transitioning to succeed in the workforce.

“What we are really trying to do is empower the veterans to find a great civilian job,” said Hire Heroes CEO Christopher Plamp to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “There’s 190,000 that transition every year and they really don’t have the skills, they really don’t know how to get into a great civilian job.”

Plamp said employment help is the No. 1 thing veterans ask for after getting out. And despite some assistance from corporate America, most aren’t familiar with the employment process.

“The individuals getting out haven’t done some of the things we consider normal,” said Plamp, who also served in the Air Force. “They’ve never done a resume. They’ve never done an interview. They don’t have a LinkedIn profile. They’ve never gone through the process so they just don’t know how to get there and so the vast bulk still need that help.”

And it’s not just the veterans who need help. Military spouses also acquire a very inconsistent job record because they relocate so much.

“One of the main things is that spouse unemployment right now is three to four times the national average for somebody else who would the same education or the same skill level,” he said.