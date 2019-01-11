Chef, veterans expand healthy meal delivery business

With health being a top priority, one meal delivery service aims to help people achieve their goals by delivering nutritious food directly to their door.

“Whatever it is that you’re trying to achieve, we engineer a custom meal plan,” said Kettlebell Kitchen chef Greg Grossman to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

Kettlebell Kitchen was founded by Grossman and Army veterans and brothers Joe and Andy Lopez-Gallego in the Bronx, New York, in 2012. Since then business has grown rapidly each year.

“We have just closed on our Series B round of funding earlier this year,” said Grossman. “Now we’ve expanded nationally, so delivering to all 48 contiguous states.”

The company works with nutritionists and dietitians to provide daily recommendations to each of their customers, Joe Lopez-Gallego, who was also part of the interview, said.

Each meal costs about $10, according to the company website.

