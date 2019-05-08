Teacher Appreciation Week deals include freebies, discounts from restaurants

article

Teacher Appreciation Week is officially underway and educators are welcome to take advantage of freebies, deals and discounts being offered to them by restaurants.

The week of May 5 to May 11 has been designated the time to appreciate your educators. To show their appreciation, some restaurants, including Buffalo Wild Wings, are offering teachers some serious deals.

Bruegger’s Bagels is giving educators with a valid identification a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase until Friday.

Buffalo Wild Wings has offered 20 percent off through May 10 when they dine at one of their establishments. Teachers, faculty and staff will need to show their school identification.

Del Taco announced they were giving educators a buy one get one free coupon for their classic burrito that can be used during the week.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a 15 percent discount through May 10 on dine-in or takeout. The company is also conducting a customer sweepstakes to win a free pizza party courtesy of Grimaldi’s.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is giving 33 percent off to educators all week when they purchase an entrée. Teachers will need to show their school identification.

Smoothie King is giving a free extra or enhancer to teachers all week when they show school identification.

Fast food restaurant Sonic Drive-In is offering teachers a free slush or Route 44 drink until May 31 with each order after ordering on its app and using the promo code: TEACHERS.

Besides food deals, some retailers are also offering deals to educators.

Barnes and Noble is giving 25 percent off the publisher’s list price to teachers this week. Crayola is also offering 15 percent off its whole website to educators until May 13.

Offers will vary by location. Consumers are told to double-check with businesses regarding deals.