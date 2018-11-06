Election Day freebies: Here's where to find deals

Midterm elections are notoriously known for not drawing great turnouts, but this year several brands are offering deals in hopes of increasing voter participation.

According to Fortune, about four in 10 eligible Americans vote in midterms, compared to six in 10 for presidential elections.

While there have been questions in the past on whether it’s legal to offer freebies to voters, many companies are taking the safe route and are offering the deal to anyone who asks.

However, Uber, Lyft and other ride services are only offering free or discounted rides to polling locations in a nationwide effort to encourage voters to show up.

Here’s a list of other places offering deals this Election Day.

Shake Shack

The burger chain is offering free fries with any purchase for voters who show their “I Voted” sticker. Those who didn’t cast their vote can still get the deal through the Shake Shack app with the promotional code “ivoted.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The sandwich chain is giving out a free cookie with any purchase on Tuesday through Wednesday this week with “no requirement to vote

Farm Burger

The small burger chain, which has 12 locations in five states, announced it’s offering customers a free side of fries on Election Day to voters who have an “I Voted” sticker.

Corner Bakery Café

All locations of this coffee chain are offering a free cup of joe (hot or iced) with any purchase on Election Day when customers show their “I Voted” sticker.

California Tortilla

The fast-casual Mexican-style chain announced it’s giving out a free order of chips and queso with any purchase to anyone who says they voted.