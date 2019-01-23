Companies offering freebies, discounts amid shutdown

As more than 800,000 federal workers are on the verge of missing their second paycheck this week amid the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, many big brands are stepping in to offer a helping hand to the furloughed workers.

Food giant Kraft in particular has been very vocal about its stance on helping workers—and also using it as an opportunity to get its products back in the spotlight.

On Sunday, the company ran a full-page ad on the back page of Sunday’s issue of The Washington Post,” asking other national and local brands to join its efforts in helping federal families in need.

Last week, as reported by FOX Business, Kraft opening a pop-up ‘grocery store in D.C. to allow workers to stock up on some of the company’s staples such as its famous mac and cheese mix and other items for free.

But Kraft isn’t the only big company to step up and offer discounts or freebies over the last several weeks either.

Here is a list of some other big and small businesses that are chipping in to help and the brands they represent.

Wireless providers: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon

A majority of wireless providers have announced flexible payment options to federal workers.

Big Banks and Creditors

Ally Financial, Bank of America, Better Mortgage, Chase and Discover have all announced assistance programs for workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Fitness brands

Orangetheory Fitness and Bar Method are among some of the fitness brands offering free workouts to workers.

Homesnap

The national home search platform launched a program to pay the rent or mortgage of 10 lucky government workers or contractors in February who are not being paid during the shutdown.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Eligible government employees impacted by the shutdown may be eligible for a payment deferral on their Marcus loan and saving customers may be eligible to have early withdrawal penalties waived.

Sweetgreen

The healthy fast causal chain announced mid-January that it will giving out free dinner to any federal workers for one weekend.

Taco Cabana

The Texas chain announced its offering federal workers 20 percent off its entire menu, with a maximum savings of $20.

“Federal employees only need to show valid federal government employee identification issued by a department affected by the shutdown in order to redeem this offer,” the company said in a news release. The offer is valid at all participating locations for dine-in or drive-thru orders and “will continue through the period of the shutdown, unless otherwise announced.”

