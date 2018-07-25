Taco Bell cheese dip recalled by Kraft Heinz over risk of botulism

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell cheese dip because the product is showing signs of separation, which could lead to botulism.

The affected product – 15-ounce glass jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip – have a “best when used by” date that ranges from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019, the company said.

Botulism is a rare but serious type of food poisoning that typically starts with weakness of the muscles that control parts of the face – including the eyes and mouth – and throat, which can spread to the neck, arms, torso and legs, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The bacteria can also affect breathing and could lead to death.

Kraft Heinz said there have not been any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the matter, and warned customers to not use the affected product even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

The recall comes just days after Pepperidge Farm recalled certain Goldfish crackers and Mondelez Global LLC recalled various packages of its Ritz Bits crackers. In both cases, the products were voluntarily recalled over concerns salmonella could be present in whey powder from different suppliers the companies use.

Following that news, the Food and Drug Administration said more recalls may be coming, since the whey powered is a common ingredient in many products created by other manufactures.

“We believe these products may contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers Inc., that may have been contaminated with Salmonella,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement on Tuesday.