Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella concerns

article

Mondelez Global LLC is voluntarily recalling certain Ritz cracker products in the U.S. over salmonella concerns.

Continue Reading Below

The company said the whey powder supplier issued a recall due to the potential presence of the bacteria.

More than a dozen products are part of the recall, including various packages of Ritz Bits Cheese and Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches.

People infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). While not usually life-threatening, the infection can pose serious risks to young children, older adults and people with weak immune systems.

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelez in connection with the products.

Advertisement

“The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall,” Mondelez said in a statement.