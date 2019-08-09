Suzanne Somers ready to rumble in cosmetics battle with new beauty line

“Three’s Company” actress Suzanne Somers is starting a new venture, entering the hundred-billion dollar cosmetics industry.

Continue Reading Below

Somers, 72, is set to take on the likes of celebrities much younger than herself – including model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, as well as singer and businesswoman Rihanna – with Suzanne Organics.

In order to differentiate herself from the competition, Somers' line is organic, toxin-free makeup, hair, skin and body products.

Somers acknowledged during an interview with People magazine that she needed to make sure her products were high-quality in order to keep women from going back to “the chemical stuff.”

Jenner’s makeup line helped to earn her the title of the youngest self-made billionaire in history, per Forbes. The publication estimates Kylie Cosmetics – which has expanded well beyond the lip kits that launched its mega-popularity – is worth an estimated $900 million.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line launched in September 2017 at Sephora. After just 15 months of business, Forbes estimated Fenty Beauty generated an estimated $570 million in revenue. The 31-year old’s company is believed to be worth more than $3 billion – a conservative estimate.

Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West has her own line of beauty products and fragrances, too.

However, there might be enough cash to go around. The global cosmetic products market was worth an estimated $532.4 billion in 2017 – and is expected to grow to $805.6 billion by 2023. That prediction includes everything from hair care to skin care and fragrances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Somers said the impetus to start her beauty line stemmed from her 2000 breast cancer diagnosis, which pushed her to reexamine her lifestyle and routine as she chose to forego chemotherapy.

Somers also told People she plans to develop CBD-infused products.