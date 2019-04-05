States where you are least likely to live paycheck to paycheck

If you're like the vast majority of Americans, you are most likely living paycheck to paycheck.

According to the most recent study on the topic, about 78 percent of U.S. workers are living off one check at time to make ends meets, according to a CareerBuilder survey in 2017.

What's more, having a higher salary doesn't necessarily mean your money woes are behind you either. According to the national survey, nearly one in 10 workers making $100,000 or more are also living paycheck to paycheck.

While the economy has improved over the last few years with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.8 percent and average hourly earnings rising by 4 cents to $27.70, according to March's jobs report, workers are still stretching out their paychecks, especially along the coasts.

But on the flip side, according to a new study released Friday by personal finance website GoBankingRates.com, some states make it really easy to carry over leftover cash each month.

To determine which states are the least likely to have workers scrapping for pennies each week, researchers used methodology based on each state's median household income followed by its ranking of how much of their median paycheck was left over after substracting housing, food, utilities, transportation and health costs.

Here are the top states with the highest percentages of leftover income.

1. Mississippi

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital city and largest urban center of the U.S. state of Mississippi.

Median household income per paycheck: $1,558.77

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $809.68

Percentage of leftover income: 51.94 percent

2. Oklahoma

Broken Arrow is a city located in the northeastern part of the U.S. state of Oklahoma, primarily in Tulsa County

Median household income per paycheck: $1,847.62

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $936.86

Percentage of leftover income: 50.71 percent

3. Arkansas

The State Capitol building stands behind downtown at dusk in Little Rock AR USA

Median household income per paycheck: $1,628.31

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $823.87

Percentage of leftover income: 50.60 percent

4. Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline

Median household income per paycheck: $1,721.46

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $869.50

Percentage of leftover income: 50.51%

5. Tennessee

Nashville is the capital of the U.S. state of Tennessee. Nashville is known as the country-music capital of the world. The city is also known for its culture and commerce and great bar scene

Median household income per paycheck: $1,791.31

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $892.08

Percentage of leftover income: 49.80 percent

6. Missouri

Blue lake view in Kansas City

Median household income per paycheck: $1,907.42

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $940.32

Percentage of leftover income: 49.30 percent

7. Kansas

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Median household income per paycheck: $2,060.42

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,006.94

Percentage of leftover income: 48.87 percent

8. Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline.

Median household income per paycheck: $1,962.96

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $958.88

Percentage of leftover income: 48.85 percent

9. Michigan

Aerial with Downtown Detroit skyline in the distance, with a blue sky with puffy fair weather clouds and Windsor, Ontario, Canada in the background, the Detroit River on the left, and a lighthouse, marina, and park in the foreground.

Median household income per paycheck: $1,953.96

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $946.70

Percentage of leftover income: 48.45 percent

10. Ohio

Cincinnati is a city in the U.S. state of Ohio and seat of Hamilton County

Median household income per paycheck: $1,949.00

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $942.71

Percentage of leftover income: 48.37%