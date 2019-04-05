US job growth rebounds in March with 196,000 added

U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs in March, beating Wall Street's expectations for an increase of 180,000, likely quelling some fears about an impending economic slowdown on the heels of a measly month for job creation.

Continue Reading Below

The unemployment rate remained at 3.8 percent, while the labor force participation rate was also little unchanged at 63 percent. Average hourly earnings, meanwhile, rose by 4 cents to $27.70, following a 10-cent gain in February. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by about 3.2 percent.

The job creation in March marks the 118th month of straight gains.

Investors were closely watching on Friday for signs of a softening economy -- in February, the economy added a disappointing 33,000 jobs -- but expected to see positive signals for stronger consumer spending and overall positive economic growth in the months ahead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Private sector hiring cooled last month, with non-farm payroll increasing by 129,000, far lower than the expected 170,000.