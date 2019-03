Average 'living wage' needed to comfortably live in all 50 states

While the battle of the wages between men and women rages on --- with a new report finding, surprisingly, that some men at Google now get paid less than women -- some are now moving the salary fight stateside.

According to a new report by GoBankingRates, depending on where you live, the average median salary for that state may not cut it.

For the study, the personal finance website used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the 50/30/20 budgeting rule -- which allocates 50 percent of your income to necessities, 30 percent to discretionary expenses and 20 percent to savings -- to find out what the average "living wage" is in each state.

GoBankingRates defines a "living wage" as the income you need to cover necessary and discretionary expenses while still contributing to savings.

Alabama

Annual Living Wage: $60,016

Alaska

Annual Living Wage: $91,996

Arizona

Annual Living Wage: $68,504

Arkansas

Annual Living Wage: $59,461

California

Annual Living Wage: $99,971

Colorado

Annual Living Wage: $74,215

Connecticut

Annual Living Wage: $90,278

Delaware

Annual Living Wage: $71,254

Florida

Annual Living Wage: $67,614

Georgia

Annual Living Wage: $62,074

Hawaii

Annual Living Wage: $136,437

Idaho

Annual Living Wage: $66,486

Illinois

Annual Living Wage: $66,847

Indiana

Annual Living Wage: $62,086

Iowa

Annual Living Wage: $63,397

Kansas

Annual Living Wage: $62,090

Kentucky

Annual Living Wage: $63,086

Louisiana

Annual Living Wage: $63,842

Maine

Annual Living Wage: $80,336

Maryland

Annual Living Wage: $92,227

Massachusetts

Annual Living Wage: $93,895

Michigan

Annual Living Wage: $67,712

Minnesota

Annual Living Wage: $68,944

Mississippi

Annual Living Wage: $58,321

Missouri

Annual Living Wage: $60,858

Montana

Annual Living Wage: $70,719

Nebraska

Annual Living Wage: $65,162

Nevada

Annual Living Wage: $75,902

New Hampshire

Annual Living Wage: $74,415

New Jersey

Annual Living Wage: $86,244

New Mexico

Annual Living Wage: $63,629

New York

Annual Living Wage: $95,724

North Carolina

Annual Living Wage: $64,406

North Dakota

Annual Living Wage: $69,085

Ohio

Annual Living Wage: $63,204

Oklahoma

Annual Living Wage: $60,318

Oregon

Annual Living Wage: $93,285

Pennsylvania

Annual Living Wage: $68,581

Rhode Island

Annual Living Wage: $83,942

South Carolina

Annual Living Wage: $65,953

South Dakota

Annual Living Wage: $67,657

Tennessee

Annual Living Wage: $60,682

Texas

Annual Living Wage: $63,469

Utah

Annual Living Wage: $67,807

Vermont

Annual Living Wage: $83,878

Virginia

Annual Living Wage: $69,886

Washington

Annual Living Wage: $77,207

West Virginia

Annual Living Wage: $62,635

Wisconsin

Annual Living Wage: $67,667

Wyoming

Annual Living Wage: $61,788