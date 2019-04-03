These are the best states for job seekers

Hiring in the private sector in March missed expectations, causing some to wonder whether nonfarm payrolls for the month may also disappoint.

Private sector employment increased at the slowest rate in 1.5 years last month.

While investors await a fuller picture of the labor market from Friday’s jobs report, for those seeking employment opportunities or looking for new jobs, workers in some states might have less to worry about than others.

According to a new study by GOBankingRates, which looked at average unemployment rates, employment growth rates and job opening data, there are some states where job opportunities are bountiful.

Here’s a look at the best states for jobseekers:

Colorado

Colorado had the most opportunities available for jobseekers of any state. Over the past 10 years, employment growth has clocked in at more than 17 percent, while five-year growth has exceeded 15.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the five-year average unemployment rate in the state is 5.7 percent.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire ranked second among the best states to find a job. Not only are employment growth rates high, but unemployment has averaged 3.2 percent over the past year.

Further, there are one-third more job openings than there are people looking for work.

Utah

The 5- and 10-year growth rates in Utah are both in the double digits, at 12.5 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.

The average unemployment rate over the past five years is 3.4 percent, making it the third best location for job seekers.

Minnesota

Minnesota ranked fourth – a state where there is a job opening for every unemployed person.

The 10-year employment growth rate is 9.4 percent.

Additionally, the underemployment rate is the one of the lowest in the country.

Idaho

The 10-year employment growth rate in Idaho is an impressive 18.6 percent. That combined with low unemployment rates ranks the state fifth among the best places to find a job.

Only 22,000 people in the state are unemployed.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Massachusetts, Texas, North Carolina, California, Georgia.

On the flip side, the states where the job prospects were the dimmest include West Virginia, Alaska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Louisiana.