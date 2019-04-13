Salmonella outbreak in 9 states linked to pre-cut melons, CDC says

An outbreak of salmonella in at least nine states that’s infected 93 people has been traced to pre-cut melon, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Caito Foods, an Indianapolis-based company, on Friday voluntarily recalled its fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit medley products containing melon. Retailers of Caito’s products include Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

"Because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers," the FDA announcement said. "Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product."

So far, 23 people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

Affected states include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Most people with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness can last up to a week, although most people recover without treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.