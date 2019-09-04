Royal Caribbean donates $1M to Hurricane Dorian disaster relief in the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean International is contributing $1 million and sending supplies to the Bahamas in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

“We’ve tried to bring supplies, water, can goods and now we have our operations to bring hot food to the island,” Royal Caribbean Cruises CEO Richard Fain said on Fox News’ "Your World" on Wednesday.

Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas on Sunday leaving at least seven dead and widespread devastation across the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

"Grand Bahamas, you know, the people, the spirit, is very strong. They have made it clear they are very resilient. They made it clear they intend to come back.” Royal Caribbean Cruises CEO Richard Fain

Fain said the cruise line company is deviating six ships to bring 10,000 meals to the people of Grand Bahama on Thursday and 20,000 additional meals the day after as the need escalates.

“We’re lucky,” he said. “We’ve come through, our ships have come through unscathed. We have the wherewithal. We have the people, we have the volunteers, we have the materials, we have the capability."

The islands of the Bahamas is a popular vacation destination for many Royal Caribbean cruise travelers.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is "ambling" to the north-northwest and remained at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds as it edges Florida’s east coast.