Death and destruction in Abaco: Celebrity chef Jose Andres sets up relief operation

Celebrity Chef Jose Andres has touched down in the Bahamas and with his non-profit organization World Central Kitchen is setting up a food kitchen on one of the islands that took the brunt of Hurricane Dorian's fury.

"It's a lot of need for food here," Andres said in a video posted to Twitter, saying his team landed with boxes of sandwiches and fruit for storm victims.

Hurricane Dorian struck Abaco with category 5 winds and didn’t move on for approximately two-and-a-half days.

The Red Cross said the situation in the Bahamas is dire -- with approximately 76,000 affected and more than 13,000 houses damaged or destroyed. The most recent death toll is seven, with many more injured and missing, and those figures are expected to climb in the coming days.

According to hurricane chaser Josh Morgerman, Dorian "produced the most intense winds I've personally witnessed-- they tossed & mangled cars like toys. DORIAN also gave me lowest pressure I've ever measured--a whopping 913.4 mb in eye."

Hurricane Dorian is considered the most signficant storm on record in the Bahamas. The main city of Abaco Marsh Harbour was virtually obliterated, the Bahamas Press reports, and some looting did set in amid the devastation and desperation.

The Twitter feed for Bahamas Press has also become something of a missing persons wall.

Andres said in an interview with CNN that he hopes to serve 10,000 meals in the coming days.

