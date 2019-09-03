Hurricane Dorian brings 'nightmare' circumstances for response Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is ready to spring into action and provide disaster relief to communities hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The nonprofit organization teams up with military veterans to use their specialized skills to help people in the aftermath of mother nature’s wrath.

Dorian has battered the Caribbean island of the Bahamas for more than a day and a half producing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

“We’re kind of facing kind of a nightmare confluence of circumstances,” Team Rubicon CEO Jake Wood told FOX Business on Tuesday. “You have a small island, airports are down, and ports are closed.”

Team Rubicon is hoping to reach the battered island of Abaco on Wednesday to scope the situation of Dorian’s devastation.

“Let’s be honest, it’s really bad and nobody has a full picture of just how bad it is,” Wood said on “After the Bell.”

Five people are reportedly dead in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian heads toward the U.S. The National Hurricane Center said Dorian will move dangerously close to Florida’s east coast.

Wood said teams are staged in Florida as they expect Dorian to make landfall along the eastern coast of the state.

“We have route clearance teams. We have recon teams pre-staged and now we’re chasing you know a storm up the coast toward the Carolinas trying to reposition our resources,” he said.

Team Rubicon has responded to nearly 400 disasters over the last decade, according to Wood. He added Dorian has the potential to surpass Hurricane Maria which devastated Dominica, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in 2017.

“Disasters are, they’re inherently bad,” Wood said. “There’s confusion, there’s chaos, there’s danger, there are unknown risks.”