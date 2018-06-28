Kroger to test delivering groceries via driverless cars

article

Kroger announced Thursday that it’s teaming up with Silicon Valley startup Nuro to begin testing delivering groceries to its customers using driverless minivans.

The grocery chain calls it the world's first road test of an unmanned delivery vehicle.

Nuro’s “R1” van, which is shaped like a rounded, silver lunch box, will begin its deliveries this autumn to help Kroger compete with Amazon and Walmart on the race to offer the fastest same-day deliveries to customers.

Over the last year, Kroger has made a number of investments towards expanding its digital and online delivery footprint to better compete. In May, the supermarket chain signed a deal with British online grocer Ocado to ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses throughout the U.S. The company said earlier this month that digital sales for the past quarter had grown 66%.

Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer, said in a statement that partnership with Nuro will “redefine the grocery customer experience” and expand the company’s coverage area at a fair price.

In April, Walmart announced it was partnering with Postmates to expand its online grocery delivery program.

Amazon announced early Thursday that it plans to partner with entrepreneurs across to the country who run their own local delivery networks of up to 40 delivery vans to help them speed up its same-day deliveries.

Additional details on what Kroger locations will be offering the service were not disclosed.

Nuro was founded in 2016 by a team of Google engineers.