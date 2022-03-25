Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Seattle

Record gas prices lead to increase in carpooling

If prices stay this high, AAA expects more people to carpool to save money.

close
More people are choosing to carpool with gas prices still at record highs. A driver and passenger in a carpool service drive to and from work together every day. The money they're saving on gas makes up for the fee they're paying the company. video

Record gas prices lead to increase in carpooling

More people are choosing to carpool with gas prices still at record highs. A driver and passenger in a carpool service drive to and from work together every day. The money they're saving on gas makes up for the fee they're paying the company.

"You’d be kind of silly not to do it, right?" said Steve Butcher. 

Butcher and Vanpool driver Jeramy Johnson commute to and from work together every day during the week. 

"It’s really not bad at all," Johnson said.

Carpoolers can ride in Vanpool vans together to and from work during the week.

Carpoolers can ride in Vanpool vans together to and from work during the week. (Jake Karalexis )

Johnson joined Vanpool last year. Drivers and passengers pay a monthly fee that covers gas and insurance. Picking up and dropping off Butcher adds almost an hour to his daily commute, but the amount he’s saving on gas makes that time worth it.  

DAVE RAMSEY ON HIGH GAS PRICES AND 6 WAYS TO SAVE MONEY

"After finding out what my round trip is, after doing the math, I think I save around $350 a month in fuel," Johnson said. 

Butcher is also saving hundreds of dollars a month since he started riding with Johnson.

Jeramy Johnson and Steve Butcher get ready to ride home together from work.

Jeramy Johnson and Steve Butcher get ready to ride home together from work. (Jake Karalexis )

LAWMAKERS CONSIDER PUMP RELIEF STIMULUS 

"I have the opportunity to save that money," Butcher said. "I can spend it at home. I can spend it on my family. I can spend it on my loved ones." 

According to AAA, demand for gas usually goes up every March, but this year it’s dropping. If prices stay this high, AAA expects more people to carpool to save money.

OIL PRICES CHOPPY IN ROLLERCOASTER WEEK

"People are doing what they told us they were going to do," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "And they’re going to alter their driving habits." 

Vanpool drivers and passengers pay a fee every month covering gas and insurance. (Jake Karalexis )

As long as prices are this high, Johnson and Butcher will keep riding together every day. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"It’s a door-to-door service that really works well for me," Butcher said.