Oil prices dip lower in rollercoaster week

Oil futures turned lower Thursday morning, after sharply rising in the first portion of the week on supply disruptions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 63 cents, or 0.5%, to $114.34 a barrel. The price rose $5.66 to settle at $114.93 per barrel on Wednesday.

Brent futures were up about 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $121.24 a barrel.

Both contracts have posted steep gains this week, with WTI climbing over $10 a barrel, or 10%. Brent futures were up more than $14 a barrel, or 13%, since Monday.

Oil markets jumped by more than 5% on Wednesday following reports that crude exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal had completely halted following storm damage., according to Reuters.

Stockpiles in the U.S. fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, while inventories from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve declined by 4.2 million barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. oil production remained flat at 11.6 million barrels per day, according to EIA data.

President Biden is meeting with NATO allies on Thursday and is expected announce additional sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.